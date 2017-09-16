16 Sept, Kathmandu: All preparations necessary for security arrangement of the local-level elections scheduled for September 18 in Province No. 2 have been completed, the Home Ministry said.

Spokesperson of the Home Ministry, Ram Krishna Subedi, said that all the required security preparations have been completed to hold the elections in a free and fearless manner.

He also assured no loopholes in security the provisions. The third phase of the local-level elections is taking place in Saptari, Siraha, Mahottari, sarlahi, Parsa, Rautahat, Bara and Dhanusha districts of Province No. 2 on September 18. The province no 2 has a metropolitan city, three sub-metropolitan cities, 73 municipalities and 59 rural municipalities.

Subedi said that around 60,000 security personnel would be mobilized in the election.

Meanwhile, Nepal-India borders of eight districts have been sealed for 72 hours from mid-night today in view of elections. The eight districts have been put under special surveillance for the past few days.

Similarly, two helicopters are also kept in ready position in view of the election, added Subedi. A total of 36,318 candidates are vying for 6,600 posts in the third round of local level election. There are 2.6 95 million plus voters in Province No 2. RSS