16 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari returned home Thursday by wrapping up her four-day formal visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Deputy Prime Minister Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar and top ranking officials welcomed the President at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Similarly, a contingent of Nepal Army (NA) offered a 21-gun salute to the President.

President Bhandari had embarked on the visit at the cordial invitation of UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and UAE’s Armed Forces’ Deputy Supreme Commander, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the bilateral meetings held during the President’s visit, issues of upcoming elections to Nepal, reconstruction of the quake hit structures, development priorities, women’s participation in Nepal, trade investment, tourism, agriculture, water resources and foundation of development were discussed, Minister for Supplies Jayant Chand said.

On the occasion, President Bhandari extended cordial invitation to the top leaders of UAE for Nepal visit in their convenient times.

Issues of welfare of Nepali migrant workers working in the UAE were also touched upon during the President’s meeting.

Minister Chand said that a delegation would visit Nepal soon, adding that the meeting of the Nepal-UAE consultative mechanism established in 2010 would meet in Nepal soon. RSS