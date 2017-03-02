President Bhandari bats for capacity building of public prosecutors

2 March, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has emphasized on capacity enhancement of public prosecutors.

Receiving the annual report for fiscal year 2072/073 of the Office of the Attorney General at Shital Niwas on Thursday, President Bhandari argued so, stating that they are the defenders of the government.

Attorney General Raman Kumar Shrestha, submitting the report to the President, shared that the performance of the public prosecutors was effective.

Attorney General Shrestha informed that the public prosecutors had been successful to settle around 70 per cent of the total cases in the same fiscal year.

Furthermore, he said that plans and programmes were in the offing and efforts were being made to build capacity of the public prosecutors.

The new constitution mandates that the Office of the Attorney General submits its annual report to the President. RSS