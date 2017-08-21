21 August, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has donated her one month’s salary for the flood and landslides survivors. The amount was deposited in the Prime Minister’s disaster relief fund.

According to the Office of the President, the expert advisors of the President donated their seven days’ salary, the secretary and personal secretary contributed five days’ salary, joint-secretary, under-secretary and section officers two days and all assistant level staff donated their one day salary to be deposited into the relief fund.