12 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended best wishes to the team of the First Women Journalists Everest Expedition-2018 (FWJEE 18) for the successful climb of the Mt Everest in coming spring season amid a programme held at the Office of President at Shital Niwas Sunday.

The team, comprising five young women journalists involved in different media in the country, are on a mission to scale the highest peak in the world- Mt Everest (Sagarmatha) with the slogan ‘Unified Voice for Equity’ in May next year.

They are – Rosha Basnet of National News Agency (RRS), Priya Laxmi Karki of News 24, Kalpana Maharjan of Mega Television , Rojita Buddhacharya of Nepal Television and BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium Observatory and Science Museum Development Committee and Deuralee Chamling, afreelancer.

President Bhandari, appreciating the effort of the women media professionals for spearheading an “avant-garde initiative” to raise their voice on several burning social issues from the top of the world including promoting the cause of gender equity at workplaces at home and abroad, expressed her confidence that this event would add a new dimension to the history of mountaineering and media.

“I am also confident that the expedition would be a pride project to Nepal and Nepalis and will go a long way further enhancing the image of Nepali women’s capabilities within and outside our beautiful country,” said the Head-of-the-State in a matter-of-factly-tone.

“It is commendable that the women media professional, acknowledging their social responsibility, are creating synergy and teaming up to climb the Mt Everest for such commendable cause,” lauded President Bhandari, pledging the team at an utmost support from her side.

President Bhandari, who herself chartered a new territory in Nepal’s state organ as the first Female President, was confident that the team of female journalists climbing the 8,848 meter- mountain would be able to prove all-round capabilities of women.

The team called on the President as they are preparing to leave for an intensive training Rolwaling in Dolakha district from the mid of November that involve rock climbing, ice-slamming and high altitude training among others.

“It is first-of-its-kind event in the history of media and mountaineering that a bunch of women journalists will be holding an ice axe in their hands in lieu of pen and climb the highest mountain to raise their voice more eloquently against gender-based disparity prevailing in all sectors not just in media,” shared Coordinator of the

expedition, Kalpana Maharjan.

“Female workers, especially media persons face loads of discrimination in terms of payroll, training and opportunity, exposure and much to our dismay, encouragement,” added another member, casting an optimistic tone, “The event will send a strong message that we, women, can not only strive but also thrive in the face of challenge provided have unwavering self-belief and dogged perseverance.”

The team has been making preparations for the training for climbing two peaks measuring above 6,000 metres -a prerequisite for climbing Mt Everest. The team is also busy collecting donations besides formulating plans for fundraising upon their return from training as the project is estimated to cost over Rs 17 million.

Dreamers’ Destination Treks and Expeditions is going to facilitate the team for their expedition. RSS