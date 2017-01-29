President Bhandari’s message on Martyrs Day

29 Jan, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended tributes to all known and unknown martyrs on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day that falls today.

In a message released by the Office of the President, President Bhandari wished that may this day inspire all Nepalis to engage themselves in nation-building effort.

Bhandari underscores institutionalizing achievements of the sacrifices of the martyrs who fought for the greater good of the country.

Expressing heartfelt tributes to martyrs Sukraraj Shastri, Ganga Lal Shrestha, Dharma Bhakta Mathema and Dasarath Chand and their fight for freedom, the Head of the State stressed the need for one and all to ensure peace and development in the country through political consensus.