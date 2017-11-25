25 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhnadari has expressed concern about the health of Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi who is receiving treatment at the Om Hospital.

The President send her political affairs expert Sushil Pyakurel and media expert Madhav Sharma to the Om Hospital today to learn about leader Nidhi’s health condition.

Nidhi, who is being treated for pneumonia, expressed gratitude to the President for the concern she showed for his health and the best wishes she expressed for his recuperation, according to the President’s media expert Sharma.