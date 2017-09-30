30 Sept, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari offered tika to Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun on the occasion of the Bada Dashain festival today.

The President also offered tika to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli, ministers, former ministers, lawmakers and the chiefs of the security bodies, among other officials.

Similarly, the Head-of-the State offered tika to the members of the general public on the occasion. She gave tika to the general public after 2 pm as scheduled. The President offered tika to the general public until the evening as there was long queue of people waiting to receive tika from the President, the Office of the President stated.

Before this, President Bhandari received tika and jamara from the main priest at the Hanumandhoka Durbar, Devraj Aryal, at the auspicious hour of 11.55 am. The President offered tika to family members and relatives at the same auspicious hour.

