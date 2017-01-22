President, PM congratulate US President Trump

22 Jan, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ have congratulated and extended best wishes to the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, on his taking up the high office of the President.

In separate messages sent to the US President today, President Bhandari and PM Dahal have stated that Nepal and the US have very cordial relations. President Bhandari, recalling that Nepal and the US had established diplomatic ties in 1947, stated that the relations between the two countries were based on mutual trust, understanding, goodwill and cooperation.

The President also expressed the confidence that such relation between the two countries would reach a new height during President Trump’s term in office and that America would progress further under his strong and wise leadership.

Similarly, in his message of best wishes, Prime Minister Dahal expressed the belief that Nepal-America relations would grow stronger during President Trump’s tenure.

Extending gratitude for the continued goodwill and cooperation provided by the American people in Nepal’s development endeavours, he expected continual support and goodwill in future also for Nepal’s peace, stability and progress.