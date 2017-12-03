3 Dec, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes onthe occasion of Udhauli festival today.

President Bhandari, in a message on the occasion of the great festival of the Kirant people, Udhauli, wished the Kiranti brothers and sisters at home and abroad peace, prosperity and good health while pointing out that it was the responsibility of all to institutionalize the unity and social harmony brought about by such festivals.

Stating that the festivals celebrated by the peoples of various ethnicities and communities in Nepal have been embellishing the country as the ‘common garden’, President Bhandari said the festivals like Uddhauli that are celebrated here have made an important contribution to maintaining social harmony, goodwill, national unity and a common Nepali identity by connecting together our geographical, religious, cultural, ethnic and linguistic diversity.