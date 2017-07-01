1 July, Hong Kong: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met here with a group of dignitaries from all walks of life of Hong Kong, urging them to take the lead in promoting exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland two decades ago, the successful practice of the “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong has won global recognition, Xi said.

The Chinese president arrived in Hong Kong Thursday for a three-day trip to attend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, and the inauguration of the fifth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).Inspection of the HKSAR is also on his schedule.

New situations and new problems emerging in practice should be treated in a correct and reasonable manner, Xi said, adding ways must be found to solve the problems.

When difficulties are overcome and problems solved, progress is made in the practice of the “one country, two systems,” he said.

The central government stands firm on the “one country, two systems” principle. For Hong Kong, the focus is not whether the principle will change or not, but how to implement it comprehensively and accurately, Xi stressed.

He called for efforts from participants of the meeting to support incoming Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and the new HKSAR government in administering Hong Kong pursuant to law, act as a bridge between the people and the government and facilitate economic development and the improvement of people’s livelihood.

They should take the lead in safeguarding unity, social harmony and stability, and help solve practical problems for young people, Xi said. Xinhua