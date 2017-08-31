31 August, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has directed army personnel to be devoted in peacekeeping mission with honesty.

President Bhandari, who is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army, issued such directive to the fourth contingent of Shree Siddhi Battalion, going to South Sudan for a peacekeeping mission.

Chief of General Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa, read out the message sent by President Bhandari on the concluding ceremony of rehearsal organised at Panchkhal-based Birendra Peace Keeping Operations Training Centre.

In the message, President said that we all Nepalis can take pride over the contributions of the Nepali Army so far to Nepal and Nepalis respect, honour and image.

Similarly, Chief of General Staff Thapa said that the role of army personnel was important to make people safe from the pain as high number of people have been directly affected by conflict around the globe.