19 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s advisory team led by her media expert Madhav Sharma has extended sorrow over the demise of Prakash Dahal, son of former Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today.

The team reached CPN-MC headquarters Perisdanda to convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on the behalf of President Bhandari. The team extended the condolences to Dahal’s father and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The President’s advisory team also paid last tributes to the mortal remains of late Dahal kept there for those wishing to pay their last respect.

The team comprised Bhandari’s foreign affairs advisor Dr Madan Kumar Bhattarai, political affairs expert Sushil Pyakurel and chief secretary Bheshraj Adhikari.