15 Nov, Dubai: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate held official talks on Wednesday.

On the occasion, they discussed overall matters of mutual interests between the two countries, said Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi. The duo also held discussion on various issues including Nepal’s infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, development of hydropower sector as well as foreign investment for the same.

Similarly, Vice-President Maktoum appreciated Nepali workers as honest and hard working people. Both the countries laid emphasis on making the mechanism established between the two countries more active and effective for the infrastructure and tourism development.

Secretary Bairagi said that President Bhandari urged Vice-President and Prime Minister, Maktoum to grant amnesty to Nepali national Amar Bahadur Bam, who has already spent 14 years in prison after being awarded a death penalty.

Minister for Supplies Jayant Chand, President’s Foreign Affairs expert, Madan Kumar Bhattarai, and President’s Chief Personal Secretary, Bhesh Raj Adhikari were also present on the occasion. RSS