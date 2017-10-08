8 Oct, Biratnagar: Price of green vegetables has doubled in Biratnagar bazaar after vegetable production decreased following the inundation of vegetable farm by floods last monsoon.

Most of the vegetables consumed at Biratnagar bazaar are supplied from east and southern parts of Morang as well as from Dewangunj of Sunsari. However, the area was inundated during the rainy season earlier this year.

As a result, consumers have been compelled to buy the vegetables in high price. Similarly, damage caused to the Mirgunj bridge in Jogbani, the bordering Indian town linking Biratnagar, is another reason behind the increase of vegetable price, said vegetable entrepreneurs.

Vegetable entrepreneurs have been supplying vegetables in Biratnagar bazaar by importing from hilly areas of the country as well as from India.

Earlier, the price of tomato was Rs 25 per kg while it is now being traded at Rs 60 to 70 per kg. Similarly, the price of lady finger is now Rs 80 against Rs 50 per kg. Cucumber is being traded at Rs 60 which was Rs 30 per kg. The people have been compelled to buy cauliflower at Rs 125 per kg against Rs 70 as well as the price of onion has reached Rs 50 per kg from Rs 25.

Twenty-five to thirty tons of green vegetables are sold at Biratnagar bazaar daily. RSS