2 Nov, Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation has today withdrawn its decision of increasing the price of petroleum products, which was enforced from Wednesday mid-night, on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s direction.

The NOC Board of Directors took the decision in this regard after Prime Minister Deuba directed the NOC management not to increase the price of petroleum products in the run-up to the elections.

The NOC had increased the price of LP gas by Rs 25 per cylinder, petrol by Rs 2 per litre and diesel and kerosene by Rs 1.50 per litre to be effective from Wednesday mid-night as per the automatic pricing system.

NOC Spokesperson Birendra Goit said that the price hike of petroleum products was withdrawn following PM’s direction.