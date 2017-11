1 Nov, Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the price of the petroleum products. The price hike will come into effect from Wednesday midnight.

As per the fresh move of NOC, per litre petrol would be sold at Rs 100 while diesel and kerosene would be availed at Rs 75.50. Likewise, the new price of the LP gas has been fixed Rs 1350, according to the NOC.