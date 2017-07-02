2 July, Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the prices of the petroleum products effective from this midnight.

The NOC has fixed the new rate by reducing Rs 2 per litre in petrol, diesel and kerosene based on the new price index sent by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Likewise, the price of cooking gas has been slashed by Rs 25 per cylinder while the price of aviation fuel is reduced by Rs 4 per litre, NOC Spokesperson Sitaram Pokharel said.

As per the new price list, petrol would be sold for Rs 98, diesel and kerosene for Rs 74 per litre while cooking gas for Rs 1350 per cylinder.

Likewise, the price of aviation fuel for domestic is fixed Rs 82 per litre. With the new price rate, the NOC would incur Rs 400 million in profit in a month, Pokharel said. RSS