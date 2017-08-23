23 August, Delhi: Prime Minister Sher BahadurDeuba, who arrived here today on a five-day state visit, had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

The meeting today between the two leaders is taken as a preparation for tomorrow’s formal talks and dialogue.

This meeting held informally can been taken as the importance that India has given to Prime Minister Deuba’s visit, said the PM’s foreign affairs advisor Dr Dinesh Bhattarai.

This was a courtesy meeting and this exhibits friendship and goodwill, Dr Bhattarai said. The meeting between the two Prime Ministers was held at the Indian Prime Minister’s official residence at the Race Course Road.

The two leaders are scheduled to sit for formal meeting and bilateral dialogue at the Hydrabad House here tomorrow. It will be followed by the issuing of a joint press statement.

Also tomorrow, Prime Minister Deuba will receive a guard of honour on behalf of the Government of India at a special function to be held at the Rastrapati Bhawan. RSS