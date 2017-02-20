Prioritize human resources capable of contributing to nation’s development: President

20 Feb, Pokhara: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said the universities and higher education institutions should give priority to courses that prepare the educational human resources who can contribute in a concrete way to the country’s development and to fulfilling the needs of the country.

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of the Pokhara University at the university’s central office in Lekhnath today, she said, “Educated youths having to go abroad to take up risky work and on short term employment due to the lack of employment opportunities within the country is bitter and sad but true picture at present.”

She said the human resources produced by our universities being able to contribute to the international arena only a little is a sad thing. “It becomes timely in the present age of globalisation for the educational institutions providing higher education in the country to be conscious towards producing the human resources capable of fulfilling our real requirements and who are salable in the international market,” she opined.

Stressing that the prime requirement today is to formulate our education system in line with materializing the constitutional norms and values of building a socialism-oriented economy in the country, President Bhandari said the country has adequate resources and it could attain economic prosperity soon with their appropriate mobilization.

The President expressed the belief that an appropriate and synchronized mobilization of the youth human resources who have got knowledge and skills, and the natural resources could propel the broader development of the country.

Extending best wishes to the students who earned their degrees in the convocation today, President Bhandari urged them to be committed for the national prosperity, becoming proud of its uniqueness, culture and richness while dedicating themselves to the service of the country, society and the people.

University pro-chancellor and Minister for Education Dhaniram Poudel expressed the conviction that the diploma-holders who were conferred degrees today in the convocation would utilize the knowledge and skills they acquired for the betterment of the country and society.

He emphasized the need for enhancing the quality of all levels of education in the country in tune with the time.

He also said that capable and skilled human resources was needed for the overall national development.

Vice Chancellor Prof Chiranjibi Prasad Sharma said about five thousand students were conferred degrees in the convocation ceremony today.

“The main objective of Pokhara University is to make the country’s educational and academic environment more healthy, dignified and result-oriented by enhancing the quality of higher education on the basis of competition,” he said.

He added that the university has brought various programmes aimed at making the examination system flawless, efficient and dignified, the administrative works more streamlined and the teaching learning activities further systematic, result-oriented and research-based.

Students figuring in the Dean List with distinction grades in various subjects were presented with certificates while those students achieving distinction in the Bachelor and Masters level were conferred with the Laxmi Vidya Gold Medal as well as the Chancellor and the Vice Chancellor medals on the occasion.

President Bhandari also inaugurated the administrative building of the university amid a function today. RSS