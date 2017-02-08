Probe committee verifies most accusations against CIAA former Chief Karki

8 Feb, Kathmandu: The Subcommittee under the Impeachment Recommendation Committee of Legislature-Parliament has verified most of the accusations labeled against former Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Lokman Singh Karki.

The committee had spent 15 days to investigate impeachment proposals charged against Karki and substantiated most of the charges against him, said the subcommittee member Rewati Raman Bhandari.

The report will be revised and sent to Parliament for further due process after presenting it in the meeting of the committee to be held on Thursday, he said.

As the impeachment proposal against Karki that include the interferences with the affairs of Kathmandu University and Nepal Medical Council have been proved, he said the Parliament as per the existing laws could order the concerned authorities to launch additional investigation against such institutions in question and take action accordingly.

On October 19, the total 157 lawmakers had registered the impeachment motion against Karki, accusing him of misusing his power as the CIAA chief.

Following this, the Supreme Court on January 8 had concluded hearing on the case,disqualifying him to stay in the position as CIAA Chief. RSS