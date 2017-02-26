Providing health services to poor people is top priority: Minister Thapa

26 Feb, Kathmandu: Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that providing health services to poor people was the top priority of the Ministry.

At a programme organised by the Ministry here today on the occasion of Fifth Health Service Day, Minister Thapa said that the Ministry has been active to make the medicine cheaper for making the health service accessible to the poor

He said, “The ministry has been carrying out activities by collaborating with hospitals of the Nepal Army and Nepal Police to expand the health services for general people.”

Sharing the information that the Ministry has been preparing to establish health centre at 10 different places of Kathmandu, Health Minister Thapa said that he was committed for amendment of the Health Act.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Dr Somlal Subedi said that the Ministry should be serious to provide quality health service to the people and urged health employees to focus their attention to provide quality health service to people rather than doing politics.

Likewise, Health Secretary Dr Senendra Upreti also expressed view on not to compromising the health services to be provided by the Ministry.

On the occasion, District Health Office, Achham, District Health Office, Surkhet, and District Health Office, Baitadi were honoured for their outstanding contribution in health services.

Similarly, Dhrubalal Uraw, Supervisor at the District Public health Office, Dhankuta, Dr Pawan Jung Rayamajhi, Medical Superintendent at the District Health office, Tanahun, Usha Aryal Bhatta, Public Health Inspector at National Centre for AIDS and STD Control, and late Surendra Shah, Ayurveda Inspector at the District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bhaktapur, were honoured with Best Health Service Award-2073BS. RSS