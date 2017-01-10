Public holiday on Prithvi Jayanti demanded

10 Jan, Kathmandu: Demand has been made before the government for giving a public holiday on Push 27 in the Nepali month, the birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, unifier of modern Nepal.

Speaking in the zero hour of the House session today, CPN (UML) leader Prakash Jwala demanded the government celebrate Push 27 or the Prithvi Jayanti as the National Unity Day.

King Prithvi Narayan who built the modern Nepal by unifying small principalities was born on Push 27, 1779 BS.

Tejulal Chaudhary, Deepak Karki, Dulari Harijan, Dhan Bahadur Raymajhi, Dhana Pahari, Dhyan Govinda Ranjit, Nardevi Pun Magar and Purushottam Poudel were among those lawmaker speaking in the session. RSS