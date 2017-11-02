2 Nov, Kathmandu: Metropolitan Traffic Police Division has launched a campaign in order to minimise road accidents in the Kathmandu valley. As per the drive, high-speeding vehicles are required to ply from the middle of the road, while public vehicles from the sides.

The Division on Wednesday trained drivers in this regard, while placards reading ‘first you, and then I’, ‘do not blow horn’, and ‘overtake from the right side of the road’, were on display.

The campaign aims at controlling road accident, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal, while informing that 42 percent of road accident involves pedestrians every year.

“Road accidents will come down at higher rate if drivers become disciplined and cautious while on duty,” he said.