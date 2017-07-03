3 July, Kanchanpur: Punarbas municipality of the district is to recount the votes.

The Election Commission has however directed the election officer to recount the votes from ward no 1 but think again on recount the votes from ward no 5 of the municipality.

Chief election officer Prakash Dhungana shared that as per the direction from the EC, they had called an all-party meeting to begin the recount.

For the security of the voting place, CC cameras have been installed now.

Political parties began disputing after the Office of the Election Officer on Saturday found that out of the total 3,569 voter; 2,679 votes were cast, while 2,688 counted and 104 invalidated.

As the data showed 113 votes more than the ones cast, the dispute among political parties grew intense leading to vandalism at the election office. RSS