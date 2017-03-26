I put forth views clearly on Kanchanpur incident: Home Minister Nidhi

26 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi has said he had put forth his views clearly on the Kanchanpur incident that a Nepali youth was killed in firing opened by Indian security force on the border with the Indian authorities.

During a meeting of the State Affairs Committee of the Legislature-Parliament on Sunday, DPM Nidhi said, “During his recent visit to India, he put forth the government’s view clearly to the Indian side. And talks were going on with the Indian government in a diplomatic way through the Home Ministry and Foreign Ministry.”

He also informed the Committee that the family of Basudev Saha, killed six years back in Morang district would also be provided Rs 1 million compensation based on the report of the security committee. The security committee had concluded that Saha was killed by the Indian security force.

Similarly, the DPM said he would visit Tilathi of Saptari to learn about the facts on the incident. He said the government had provided the compensation amount to the families of four out of five killed lately in the Rajbiraj incident. RSS