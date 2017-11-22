22 Nov, Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed recent developments in Syria with Saudi Arabian, Egyptian, Israeli leaders respectively, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday in statements.

Putin on Tuesday discussed by phone Syrian conflict settlement with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East region and the prospects for a long-term settlement of the Syrian conflict, said a statement.

During a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Putin elaborated on the progress made in Syria and further efforts in political settlement of the Syrian conflict. The two leaders also talked about major joint projects such as in the nuclear energy sector, Kremlin said in a statement.

Another Kremlin press service statement said that in a phone conversation on Tuesday, both Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed interest in building up cooperation in various areas, including contacts between security services. Xinhua