Putin praises results of Russia-Belarus integration cooperation

3 April, Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin noted positive results of integration cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, as he congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the Day of Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin said Sunday.

According to a statement published by the Kremlin press service, Putin stressed the significance of the Union State for citizens of both countries and spoke highly of their integration cooperation in various fields including politics, commerce and economy as well as science and technology in past 20 years.

The president also underlined that the tried-and-tested experience of the two countries’ collective efforts contributed to finding the best solutions for complicated issues and further strengthening of Russia-Belarus ties.

Lukashenko sent greetings to Putin on the Unity Day and expressed confidence that Minsk and Moscow would continue integration based on the principles of equality, Belarusian presidential press service said Saturday in a statement.

The Day of Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus is celebrated annually on April 2. On this day in 1996, the Union State of Russia and Belarus was originally formed, aiming at enhancing their integration in multiple spheres. Xinhua