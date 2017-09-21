21 Sept, Doha: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called for an international convention to settle its diplomatic crisis with Saudi-led Arab quartet through peaceful means, state-run Qatar News Agency reported Wednesday.

“The blockade was imposed abruptly and without warning, prompting Qataris to consider it as a kind of treachery,” Al Thani said in a speech at the opening of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He also renewed a call for dialogue based on mutual respect for the state’s sovereignty to end the disputes.

“It seems that those who planned and implemented it had envisaged that their move would cause a shocking and direct impact that will bring Qatar to its knees,” the emir said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties and all transport links with gas-rich Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorism and extremism, a charge that has been strongly denied by Doha.

“Qatar has fought terrorism and the whole international community bears witness to that, and Qatar is still fighting it and will continue doing that,” Al Thani said in his speech.