Rai could be declared as national luminary: PM Dahal

21 Jan, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he will take the initiative to declare Ram Prasad Rai as a national luminary.

While launching a book titled ‘Ram Prasad Rai’ here today, Prime Minister Dahal also pledge to work to name the Koshi Highway stretch from Khadbari to Kimanthanka as Ram Prasad Rai way.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of Ram Prasad Rai foundation, that published the book, for shedding light on the contribution of Rai.

It may be noted that Rai had fought for the democracy during the tyrannical Rana regime. The book is penned by Bhogiraj Chamling.

On the occasion former Ministers Surendra Pandey and Ashok Rai spoke about the book and the personality and contribution of late Rai.