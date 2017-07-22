22 July, Kathmandu: The District Committee of the Rastriya Janamorcha Rautahat has merged into the CPN (Maoist Centre).

District Committee Chairperson and the entire committee members of the party defected to join the Maoist Centre amid a formal programme today.

Central Committee member of Janamorcha and Rautahat district committee chair Lakhindra Sah, central committee member Jagamanna Ram, district committee secretary Laxman Kumar Ram, leaders Birendra Kumar Sah, Ram Babu Sah, Idyan Ansari and other leaders joined the party.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ welcomed the leaders of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal at a programme held at the party’s central office.

On the occasion, Prachanda said that unification of the revolutionary and pro-people forces is the necessity of the time adding that the message of the Rastriya Jamamorcha Rautahat coming into the Maoist Centre would be supportive to move the communist movement ahead in the country. RSS