3 Dec, Kathmandu: Rastriya Janamorcha’s Kathmandu-1’s candidate to the House of Representative Dr Nirmal Kumar Thapa has announced his support to the left alliance’s candidate Anil Kumar Sharma.

On the occasion, Thapa urged voters to cast votes for Sharma instead.

Meanwhile, an assembly of intellectuals also announced their support to Sharma, said Prof Dr Ram Man Shrestha. They further said that they concluded to support Sharma for political stability and national prosperity, so that the left alliance will garner clear majority to run the government for at least five years.

Left alliance candidate Sharma, speaking at the programme, urged the voters to support him for his clear vision of developing the constituency.