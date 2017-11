1 Nov, Baitadi: CPN (UML) Vice-Chairman Bhim Rawal has said that left alliance was the necessity of the present time.

At an election rally organized by left alliance at Khopade in Baitadi on Wednesday, Rawal said that the left alliance was needed to end political instability in the country.

He also claimed that the left alliance would emerge victorious by brining majority in the polls. “We will bring majority and will move ahead towards economic prosperity,” Rawal claimed. RSS