Relevance of govt will end soon if it fails to hold election: UML leader Rawal

10 Feb, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Vice Chair and former Deputy Prime Minister, Bhim Rawal, has said that the relevance of the government would end soon if it failed to announce date for elections.

Speaking in an interaction here today, leader Rawal added that the elections should be held soon even to institutionalize the political achievements achieved through various political movements. Vice chair Rawal further claimed that his party was ready to resolve the burning issues appearing in the country.

He added that the postponing the House business for 15 days was against the parliamentary practices.

In another context, leader Rawal ruled out the relevance of the constitution amendment bill adding that it was against the national interest.