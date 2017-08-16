16 August, Lahan: Relief materials have been distributed to 500 flood victim families of Inaruwa of Hanumannagar Kankalani Municipality-11 in Saptari district today.

Saptari-based Shreepurraj Community Development Centre with the help of Caritas Nepal distributed 2-kg of beaten rice, 3-kg of puffed rice and 12 bottles of mineral water to each victim family, said Centre Chairperson, Sukhilal Chaudhary.

Some 500 houses of the village were inundated due to flood in the Sundari and Mahuli rivulets following incessant rainfall. RSS