31 August, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has said that the preparations for the polls of House of Representatives and province level polls can be proceeded ahead after receiving the report of the Constituency Delineation Commission.

Dr Yadav said so while receiving the records and documents on constituency delineation submitted by a team of Member-Secretary of Commission Begendra Raj Sharma Poudel on Thursday. The Constituency Delineation Commission formed as per the Article 286 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal had submitted its report to the government on Wednesday.

The government had already sent the report to the Election Commission (EC) via Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Wednesday itself.

As per the legal provision, the commission’s member secretary is supposed to submit the records and other documents of the Constituency Delineation Commission to the EC.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has appointed Joint Secretary Nawaraj Dhakal as its Spokesperson. He is replacing Surya Prasad Sharma, who retired due to age limit on Wednesday. RSS