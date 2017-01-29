Research team to find out true facts related to water resources

29 Jan, Nawalparasi: A research team comprising representatives from Nepal, India and Bangladesh will be taking stock of the water resources’ in these three countries.

The team will carry out researches and study on ground reality of water resources, water rights scenario and scope of the possibility of support that can be exchanged between the three countries.

The team will have five representatives each from the three countries and will leave Nepal on February 16 for the research tour.

The research itself will be held for 15 days after which discussions will be held on water situation, said Gandak River Control Struggle Committee, Nawalparasi Secretary, Dudhnath Gupta, who is in the research team.

The team will have one representative each from ActionAid branches in the three countries, one person each from official authorities overseeing the water resources and three water campaigners each. The tour is being sponsored by ActionAid. RSS