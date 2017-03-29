Research works important for development, says Minister Poudel

29 March, Kathmandu: Education Minister Dhaniram Poudel has said research works to be carried out in the economic sector are significant in terms of the development of the country.

Speaking at a daylong seminar organised by the Center for Economic Development and Administration (CEDA), Tribhuvan University here today, the Education Minister insisted on the need of producing skilled human resources required for the country to undertake development endeavors.

“The State feels its responsibility to bring about positive change in the education sector and is moving ahead accordingly,” the Minister says, highlighting the need of linking vocational education to production which according to him would lead to the creation of employment opportunities and production growth.

TU Vice Chancellor Dr Tirtha Khaniya said though a huge budge was invested in the education sector by the government, research-based works had been conducted in a very less number and now the government should lay its focus on investing in research centers.

The Center that was established in 1969 has so far prepared around 700 reports relating to economic development and handed to the government. Of them 18 reports deem important have been incorporated in the government various policies and programmes. RSS