Result of class 11 towards technical published

5 Jan, Bhaktapur: The National Examination Board, Sanothimi, has published the result of class 11 of technical stream.

According to Examination controller of the Board, Santosh Aryal, a total of 21.53 per cent students passed the examinations. The Board has published the result for the first time. Out of 2,178 examinees, who enrolled in class 11 after passing SLC exam in the technical stream, appeared in the examination, 469 passed the exam.

The government had run class after providing permission as well as grants to teach technical subjects at class 11 to those students, who passed the SLC exam in the technical stream, with an objective of operating one technical higher secondary school in one district as a model.