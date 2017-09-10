The newly appointed Vice Chair of Nepal’s National Planning Commission (NPC), S Wagle, who represents the young generation of Nepalese scholars, spoke to the media shortly after the appointment that one of his priorities as the new head of the NPC is to transform NPC itself into a ‘think tank’.

Indeed, his intention for NPC change reflects an ongoing debate that emerged in 2014, when the then Prime Minster Suhshil Koirala announced the need for reframing the NPC in the new context. Likewise, a former NPC vice Chair G Pokharel who, while working under the Prime Minister Koirala, had publicly admitted that NPC needed a major restructuring for effectiveness. Still another NPC Vice Chair Y Khatiwoda who worked under Oli government also underscored (in a personal communication with the author) the need for reimagining planning system and the NPC in Nepal to empower local governments and regions so that the local authorities could undertake decentralisined planning.

While public response to this call for NPC reform has remained limited, it is obvious that many of those managing NPC want to see a major change in this 70-year-old public institution. However, what change should happen is debatable, with strong views coming from different quarters in the political spectrum. At a time when Nepal is undergoing federal restructuring, the question around the fate of a national planning entity is particularly critical, as decisions taken now will have far-reaching consequences on the future of Nepal as a new federal democratic state.

I address the question of whether and what kind of change should NPC be subjected to at this point in time by considering the historical trajectory of NPC and its potential in the changing context of Nepal. Moreover, The future of Nepal’s NPC should also be assessed in the ways in which the approach to planning is changing internationally in the context of increasing role of the market in the economy.

What went wrong

On many fronts, NPC is not seen as a successful institution in Nepal. S Wagle, when he was a member of NPC during the tenure of Koirala, admitted that NPC had failed to provide guidance on achieving annual economic growth targets. He was responding to the fact that for many years, the annual capital budget expenditure targets endorsed by NPC had gone unmet. At times, a parliamentary committee has also questioned the performance of NPC on the non-use of capital funds.

However, it should be noted that while NPC plans the annual budget, it does not have much statutory influence over its implementation – the responsibility for which goes to the respective line ministries. In addition to formulating periodic plans, NPC’s major job has been to scrutinize small projects of sectoral ministries at the stage of planning. The endorsement role of NPC for projects comes late in the process after the parliament has approved the budget and line ministries have made decisions, leaving little discretionary space to NPC. What is worse, as openly admitted by some former NPC members in private conversation, is that the politically appointed NPC members have too often acted as the intermediaries to prioritize and approve the back door plans pushed by influential politicians.

This means that many of the institutional bottlenecks of NPC center around the dilemma resulting from the political nomination of the commission members. In the past five years, NPC leadership team changed four times, just as frequently as the government did, as NPC team is appointed politically by a new government. As a result, NPC followed the executive style change of tenure without building a legacy of evidence informed work on visioning, planning and strategic guidance.

Such party allegiance of NPC members impeded NPC functioning. Such party based nomination of planning experts has not been conducive to stimulate free and independent planning debates and imaginations within the institutional space of the planning commission.

As a matter of principle, the nomination of NPC team by the elected government can help translate political vision into effective plan. However, in the context of the unstable political regime in Nepal, the question that needs to be asked is whether the entire team of NPC should also change with the government.

Wider lessons

The idea of planning commission started in the aftermath of Post War planned development era, and it was strongly influenced by how this was conceived and practiced in India, where NPC was instituted immediately after independence. Struggle against the colonial regime also entailed the formation of planning wing within the Indian Congress party under the visionary leadership of Nehru. At a time when market triumphalism was yet to arrive, state led development with a strong public-sector service delivery system underpinned the need for a strong national planning system in India. This idea informed the formation of NPC in Nepal and also many other developing countries.

With the replacement of NPC by a more administrative NITI Aayog in India, a debate has ensued on the role and modality of the national planning commission in the context of the post 1990 neoliberal reform in India. Scholars in India have warned that with the change, planning and resource allocation authorities will concentrate at the hands of hierarchal governmental mechanisms, further threatening the centralisation of power in India. Furthermore, the independent space for intellectual planning discussion is squeezed under the executive’s urgency to make populist political decisions. In socialist China, a NPC like entity called State Development Planning Commission was converted into National Development and Reform Commission which does less statutory planning and more economic analysis and strategic planning in China. The creation of this new planning entity also reflects the changing role of the state in managing the economy, with expanding markets and increasing privatisation within the Chinese economy. The changes we see in India and China at least confirms one thing: the reformulated entities are not confined to the role of think tank, and that they undertake even more strategic national planning work.

Planning allows a country to proactively shape the future it wants to become. To progress reasonably, countries need to organize four cascading layers of planning. Visionary planning involves looking deep into the future and providing guidance on the long-term orientation of the economy. Statutory planning involves defining mandatory prescriptions obligated on public and private bodies. Strategic planning involves reviewing the opportunities and challenges in a periodic way and then adjusting the direction to capitalize on unfolding opportunities. The last type of planning which is undertaken by the implementing organisations – with limited direct role of planning agencies – is the annual or operational planning. A fundamental reason why planning institution is needed is – planning agency can create a space for more rational debate and analysis than the usual government structure. However, these functions need to be seen as supportive to the political visions articulated through the democratic politics.

Why more planning needed in federal Nepal?

With the strong local and provincial government system emerging, the planning commission should be envisioned as a dynamic mechanism to link the local, provincial and the federal and harness the potential of multi-level democratic governance, leading to more integrated and interconnected, rather than fragmented, way of planning and governance. Amidst concerns on economic viability of federal system and suspicions on political power sharing between the states and the centre, the independent and expert led planning work done by the NPC type of agency is even more critical. This kind of expert group working under the leadership of elected officials can help balance public benefit, long term considerations in decision making and avoid decisions to be dictated by immediate political gains. One important aspect of making planning body effective is to link it with the prime Minster, or chief minister or Mayor, depending on the layers of governance.

Given the geopolitically sensitive location and the strong nationalistic moves of India and China, small countries like Nepal cannot afford to weaken its national strategic planning institution. Global policy regime also demands strong planning space at the national level, and an intellectually stimulating platform to translate political visions would be necessary. To avoid world financial technocrats driving the economy working directly with the finance ministry officials, NPC system has a role to play.

However, the old type of unitary planning system and institution doesn’t work in the federal system. There is a need for working from both national to local and from local to national, and forge creative dialogue interaction among the visions and practices at all the three levels. Planning system should nurture a creative dialogue among leaders and planners working at federal, provincial, and local levels. This will help achieve planning as a cross-scalar process, providing feedback in the both directions, from local to national and the vice versa, and hence building a coherent national vision, while allowing local and context specific planning.