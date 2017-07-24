24 July, Kathmandu: A revolving fund of Rs 3.5 million has been set up at the Nepal Academy of Medical Science, Bir Hospital aimed at supporting the cancer patients.

Bidushi Rana has set up the fund in a memory of her Thulo buwa (father’s elder brother) former diplomat at the United Nations late Shail Kumar Upadhyay and his beloved Karen Bas.

Former Health Minister Gagan Thapa toady handed the cheque of the amount to NAMS vice chancellor Dr Ganesh Gurung. According leader Thapa, late Upadhyay had supported the democratic movement in Nepal through Alliance for Democracy in USA.

Similarly, VC Gurung shared that the fund would be utilized to assist the cancer patients in the hospital.