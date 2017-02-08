Risk of a dangerous political quagmire: PM Dahal

8 Feb, Chitwan: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that failure to hold the three tier elections would push the country into a dangerous political quagmire.

Laying the foundation stone of the Chitwan Industrial Exhibition Centre to be constructed by the Industry Association Chitwan here Wednesday, Prime Minister Dahal said hence we should go for elections by amending the constitution in a way that is acceptable to all. “We want to go for elections by taking all sides into confidence,” he said.

He also stressed that the elections would be held at any cost and shared that deliberations were taking place with the Election Commission to hold the provincial and federal elections simultaneously.

On a different note, he said that the tendency to bring division in the country and talking about a separate state cannot be permitted at any cost. “Anyone talking about disintegrating the country in today’s democracy cannot be spared. The government will be very strict on this,” he said. The present government has taken its historic responsibility of uniting the madhesh, hills and mountains seriously.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also announced a package programme for the development of Chitwan including among others new projects, roads, stadium, upgradation of hospitals and completing the stalled development projects.

He also assured to provide Rs. 150 million from the government’s side to help with the construction of the exhibition centre that he laid the foundation today. The centre to be completed in two years is expected to cost Rs. 300 million. RSS