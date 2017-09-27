27 Sept, Rajbiraj: The Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN) candidate has won the mayor’s post in Rajbiraj Municipality in the local level elections.

RJPN candidate Shambhu Yadav has been elected the mayor with 4,744 votes. His closest rival candidate BhimRaj Yadav of the Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum Nepal got 4,759 votes. Shambhu won by a margin of 15 votes.

Similarly, Sadhana Jha of the RJPN has been elected the deputy-mayor with 5,195 votes. Her closest rival Kiran Sah of the Sanghiya Samahwadi Forum Nepal secured 4,269 votes. RSS