1 Dec, Rautahat: Fourteen police personnel and three RJP cadres were injured in a clash that took place at Garuda municipality last night.

The clash reportedly ensued after police intervened in an election propaganda video being played in Mahamdapur of ward no-5 in the municipality. The incident took place at around 8:00 pm.

The police fired 25 rounds in the air and a dozen tear gas shells to bring the situation under control after a large number of RJP and Forum cadres starting pelting stones at police, said police inspector at Area Police Office, Garuda Govinda Thapa.

Action as per the regulation shall be taken against anyone found indulging in activities against the election code of conduct, said Chief of District Police Office, Rautahat Yagya Binod Pokharel. The incident that took place last night is under investigation, he said. RSS