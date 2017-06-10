10 June, Rajbiraj (Saptari): Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) leader Rajendra Mahato has warned of a continued protest if second phase of local poll was held without implementing past agreements signed with them.

In a press meet organized by the Press Mancha Nepal here today, leader Mahato warned of another protest if the second phase of local poll was held forcibly.

In another context, he blamed some Tarai-centric parties for deceiving the people by leaving their agendas incomplete.

Speaking in the same programme, leader Raj Kishor Yadav also reiterated for going in protest if their agendas were not addressed before second phase of local poll. RSS