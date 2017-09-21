21 Sept, Rautahat: A man was killed in a clash between cadres of the Nepali Congress (NC) and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) in Katahariya Municipality in the district on Wednesday evening over an election row.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Pukar Yadav, 50, a RJP-N cadre, said the police.

A dispute erupted between cadres of the NC and RJP-N over vote, leading to the death, said Inspector Keshab Regmi. The warring groups were returning after casting their vote in Katahariya Municipality that evening when the fight broke out, he said.

Following the clash, NC cadres reached the house of deceased Yadav at around 9 that night, and attacked him in the head, killing him on the spot, he said. Yadav’s body has been sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three persons—Bhutta, son of NC election candidate Gauri Shankar Yadav, Anutha Yadav and Baiju Sah from their houses, in connection with the attack. Other assailants including Gauri Shankar are absconding, he said, adding that investigations were on.