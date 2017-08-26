26 August, Kathmandu: The Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal has been registered at the Election Commission for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and to the Province Assembly.

A team led by party coordinator Mahatha Thakur registered the party at the EC after submitting required legal documents on Saturday. The EC has given the deadline of 27 August for the political parties to get registered.

The EC said that so far 56 political parties have been registered and the RJP-N was the 55th party to do so. On the occasion, the team also held discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners regarding the September 18 polls to be held in the Province No. 2 as well as the upcoming Federal and Province level polls announced for November 26.

Following the discussions, leader Rajendra Mahato told journalists that the party was registered in the EC as per its decision to participate in the upcoming elections. Though the party is contesting local polls with bicycle as the election symbol, talks are on to acquire umbrella as a symbol. RSS