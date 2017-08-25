25 August, Kathmandu: Rastriya Janata Party (RJP)-Nepal today formed a six-member election manifesto draft committee for the third phase of September 18 local level elections.

The formation of the committee comes, following RJP-Nepal’s announcement to take part in the polls on Thursday.

The committee is tasked with submitting a draft of the party manifesto within the next five days, said committee member Keshab Jha, adding that the committee held its meeting today and started work on the manifesto.

Other committee members include Jitendra Sonal, Manish Suman, Harendra Yadav, CP Singh and Kaushelendar Mishra. RSS