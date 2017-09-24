24 Sept, Dhanusha: Rastriya Janata Party (RJP)-Nepal has been elected to the post of mayor and deputy-mayor of Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City.

Mayoral candidate Lal Kishor Saha got victorious to the post receiving 21,903 votes. His nearest rival, Manoj Kumar Saha of the Nepali Congress got 11,164 votes.

Similarly, Rita Jha of RJP-Nepal won the election to the post of deputy-mayor with 17,147 votes while her nearest contender Nilam Karna of the NC garnered 10,605 votes.

Out of 25 wards of the Janakpur sub-metropolitan city, RJP-Nepal won the election in 12 wards, while Nepali Congress in seven, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal in three, CPN (UML) in two wards.

Similarly, an independent candidate also won the election in one ward.