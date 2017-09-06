6 Sept, Gaushala: Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) Mahottari District Presidium member has resigned from party’s general membership citing he was not nominated to run in the forthcoming local level elections.

RJP Mahottari Presidium member and Tarai Madhes Sadbhawana Party (Mahendra Raya) District Chair, Narendra Yadav, quit the party.

Yadav joined the CPN (Maoist Centre) immediately after leaving the presidium. Maoist Centre leader Ram Bahadur Thapa ‘Badal’ arrived in Mahottari last night and welcomed him in the party.

Badal even announced his nomination as the party’s mayoral candidate for Aaurahi municipality amidst a mass meeting held last night in Aaurahi. RSS